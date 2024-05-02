DELMARVA - As we head into the weekend, residents can expect a mix of sunny skies and potential showers, according to the latest forecasts.
Starting Friday, the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching a pleasant 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds from the east will blow at 10 to 15 mph, bringing a slight chill to the air. As night falls, the skies will turn mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees and winds calming to 5 to 10 mph.
The weather takes a turn on Saturday, where there's a slight chance of showers amid mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool slightly to a high near 66 degrees. East winds will persist around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is set at 20%. Moving into the night, shower likelihood increases significantly, especially after 2 AM, with a 60% chance of rain and new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Overnight lows will be around 54 degrees.
Sunday continues the trend with showers likely throughout the day, maintaining cloudy conditions and a high near 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation climbs to 70%. Nighttime will bring continued chances of showers, though temperatures remain mild with a low around 60 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.
As we start the new week on Monday, there's a chance of afternoon showers after 2 PM under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise, reaching a high near 78 degrees, with a 30% chance of precipitation continuing into the night, which will see lows around 61 degrees.
Tuesday offers a brief respite with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees, but the possibility of showers returns by nightfall, partly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees and a 30% chance of precipitation.
The weather outlook for Wednesday suggests partly sunny conditions with temperatures climbing to a warm 85 degrees, providing a hint of the approaching summer warmth.
Residents should keep an umbrella close by as the week presents several opportunities for rain, though none are expected to bring significant precipitation. As always, staying updated with the latest forecasts can help in planning your activities around the changing weather conditions.