DELMARVA- We're looking at more comfortable conditions on our Friday afternoon. The humidity has dropped behind a cold front, but temperatures have risen into the 80s for most of Delmarva, Some cooler 70s at the beaches.
If you're headed out on Friday evening, expect dry and pleasant conditions with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Overnight mostly clear and cool by Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60.
Saturday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and noticeably lower humidity. Saturday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the low 60s.
On Sunday, we'll see sunshine in the morning give way to increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures quickly rise through the 70s into the 80s. A cold front early afternoon could trigger a few showers, then cooler temperatures the rest of the afternoon.