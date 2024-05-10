For Friday: The low will continue moving offshore; however, an upper trough and lingering low-level moisture will maintain cloudy and rainy conditions across the area.
The unsettled weather will extend through Sunday, with a brief dry spell expected during the day on Saturday. The Probability of Precipitation (PoPs) will range from 35-45 percent on Friday night as the low moves further offshore. By early Saturday, the low is expected to be far enough away to allow mostly dry conditions across the region. Friday night temperatures will mainly be in the mid to upper 40s, while Saturday’s highs will reach the low 60s.
Later on Saturday, a new wave of low pressure from the Great Lakes will increase the chance of showers. Shower activity will persist into Saturday night, between 45-55 percent, and temperatures again dropping to the mid-upper 40s. Rain chances will continue into Sunday, with highs once more in the low 60s.