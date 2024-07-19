DELMARVA - Friday is likely to be the nicest day of the week with seasonable temperatures, lower humidity, and mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to build in from the north and west. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is right around the climatological normal for mid to late July, with dew points dropping to the mid-50s to low 60s in the afternoon.
Short Term (Friday Night through Sunday):
The stalled frontal boundary will begin to return northward on Saturday as a shortwave trough nears the region. The trough and associated jet streak will pass through overnight Saturday, then zonal flow returns by Sunday.
The main story for the weekend will be the return of more seasonable humidity levels, though not oppressive, with dew points rising back into the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows mainly in the 60s. Friday night will likely be the coolest for the foreseeable future with high pressure located overhead, bringing some lows in the mid to upper 50s near/north of I-78. The passing trough will yield an increasing chance for convection by late Saturday into Saturday night. However, with waning diurnally driven instability, we have advertised mainly 20-40% PoPs for now. Saturday should also be fairly cloudy with the approaching system, but more sun can be expected by Sunday. Some lingering convection is possible Sunday across the coastal plain with the boundary remaining in the vicinity and diurnal instability developing. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely during this period, but gusty winds and heavy downpours may be possible.