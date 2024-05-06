DELMARVA - The weather in Sussex County, Coastal Delaware, and Delmarva looks quite unsettled for the coming week due to a series of weather systems affecting the area. A cold front will move through tonight and then stall south of Delmarva, setting the stage for a wet pattern. Low pressure will track along this front from late tonight through Tuesday morning, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms.
Most of the rainfall this week will likely be concentrated in the southern half of the forecast area, including Delmarva, where a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected. Showers may lessen by lunchtime on Tuesday as the low pressure system moves offshore, though sporadic showers could still occur throughout the day.
The rest of the week continues to be active with another low pressure system on Wednesday and a stronger one on Thursday. A cold front will follow on Friday, with additional disturbances possible over the weekend. Given the unsettled conditions, fog is also forecasted and could be dense in places. Temperatures overnight will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.