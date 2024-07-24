DELMARVA - The front will remain across Delmarva during the day on Wednesday, but shower and thunderstorm activity will become more scattered as a strong shortwave/vorticity impulse aloft passes to our northeast during the first half of the day.
Short Term (Wednesday Night Through Friday):
During the short term, the upper trough across the Great Lakes will start tracking east through New England, grazing the Middle Atlantic region. A weak surface low and associated fronts will accompany this feature, bringing showers to Delmarva on Wednesday evening, with coverage decreasing overnight. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday as the low and fronts move through, with heavy rains and localized flooding possible. The rain will decrease from west to east during Thursday evening, with decreasing cloud cover and potential for patchy fog.
Friday should be the "weather pick of the week" with plenty of sunshine expected and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s across Delmarva, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph promoting lower humidity levels. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in most areas, making for a pleasant end to the week.