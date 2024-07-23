Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Delaware Bay... * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 745 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fourteen Foot Bank Light, moving northeast at 25 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Sea Isle City, Miah Maull Light, Buoy Ge, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, East Point, and Brandywine Shoal Light. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...>34KTS