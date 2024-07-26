DELMARVA- We finally have a chance to dry out heading into the weekend, as strong high pressure brings beautiful weather the next few days.
Conditions dry out on this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and more comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with some 70s the beaches. Skies clear out Friday night with lows in the low 60s, with mid 60s at the beaches.
Saturday we'll see abundant sunshine with comfortable humidity levels with highs in the mid 80s, and 70s at the beaches. Skies will be a bit hazy and smoky due to distant wildfires. Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday is looking nice as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and comfortable humidity levels under mostly sunny skies.