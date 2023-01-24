Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the southerly winds will occur late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning before increasing again on Thursday from the west. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&