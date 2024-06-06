DELMARVA- A Yellow Alert is in effect for our area with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.
Very warm and humid weather is in place this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland, a bit cooler at the beaches. With the humidity it will feel like low 90s for inland areas today. Stay hydrated with water and take frequent breaks.
Be weather aware later this afternoon. A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms across Delmarva after 4 PM. Watch for torrential rain and the possibility of damaging winds in excess of 50 mph. Make sure outdoor items are secured or brought inside. Local flooding is possible in areas especially with poor drainage.
This evening showers and storms will end followed by clearing skies and temperatures falling into the 60s.
Friday is looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 80s with less humidity.
As of now, the weekend is mainly dry. Saturday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the low 60s. Sunday expect more clouds with a stray shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.