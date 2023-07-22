Here's a look at this week's top stories:
Monday: Greenwood Flooded After Severe Weekend Storms - Cleanup Underway: The town of Greenwood experienced severe flooding as a result of powerful storms that struck over the weekend. Town representatives have been diligently working to organize the distribution of dumpsters throughout the area to facilitate the disposal of debris and ruined items left in the wake of the storms.
Tuesday: Coastal Authorities Warn Against Swimming Due to Shorebreak and Dangerous Waves: Authorities issued a warning to beachgoers and swimmers after observing hazardous shorebreak and powerful waves along the coast. Many lifeguards are urging the public to avoid swimming in the ocean unless a lifeguard is present to monitor the beach.
Wednesday: Lewes Committee Proposes Safety Improvements: A Lewes committee is actively exploring multiple measures to enhance road safety for cyclists in the area. The initiative comes in response to concerns over the increasing number of accidents involving bicyclists on local roads. Among the proposed changes, the committee is considering the addition of more reflective barriers on Freeman Highway to improve visibility for both motorists and cyclists. Furthermore, discussions are underway regarding the enforcement of a policy reminding cyclists to dismount and walk their bikes over the Savannah Bridge, further ensuring their safety during crossings.
Thursday: State Fair Opens at Harrington Fairgrounds: The Delaware State Fair officially opened its gates at the Harrington Fairgrounds on Thursday. Thousands of enthusiastic visitors flocked to the venue to partake in the festivities, which are set to last until the 29th of July.
Friday: Jimmie Allen's Return to Dewey Sells Out: Embattled country music artist Jimmie Allen sold out tickets to his "No Place Like Home" concert in a mere two minutes, prompting organizers to add a second show to meet the overwhelming demand. The concerts, which are scheduled for September 28th, mark Allen's return to the Bottle and Cork venue. This highly anticipated comeback comes amidst recent allegations of sexual assault, which Allen firmly denies and countersued.