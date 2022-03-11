DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Starting Sunday, it's a week of sweets, treats, and eats at the Quiet Resorts. Synergy Cafe is one of the many businesses participating in Local Cuisine Delaware Restaurant Week.
Some restaurants have exclusive menus. Others have food and drink specials. Synergy Cafe in Selbyville will have its normal menu available. But in celebration, is also offering a two course brunch for 15 dollars or three course lunch for 20. Each year, Restaurant Week aims at getting foodies into restaurants they may not have ventured into before.
Sunday, everyone is Irish in Milton. The day starts off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K. Those over 21 can enjoy beer and Bloody Mary's after racing. Then, stick around downtown Milton for the Saint Patrick's Day Parade at 2. Of course, don't forget to wear your green.
In Ocean City, the Wool and Fiber Expo runs Friday to Sunday. Yarn of all colors and sizes will line the Convention Center. Even if you aren't the crafty type, shop jewelry, blankets, bags and more. Or learn a new trade by watching demonstrations.