lewes tulips

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Don't be fooled, there are plenty of ways to spend April 1st and 2nd to welcome in the new month.

14th Annual Lewes Tulip Festival

Lewes is in Bloom with more than 30,000 tulips.
 
"At least 26 gardens and pots up and down Second Street and in the parks here, there's a lot of color to see," says Lewes in Bloom Co-Chair Dianne Stevens.
 
The 14th Annual Lewes Tulip Celebration opens on April 1st, 2023.
 
History in Bloom tours begin behind the Cannonball House on Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Click here to get your tickets.
 
Click here to download a festival map from the Lewes Chamber of Commerce website.
 
Lewes in Bloom founder Warren Golde says the tulips bloomed ten days to two weeks early this year due to the warm weather, but that they're still expected to last the duration of the entire festival, which runs through April 16th.
 
"Mostly what we plant are Darwin hybrid tulips," Golde says. "We also have some double tulips. We have some parrot tulips and we have some what you would call emperor tulips."
 
Milford Elks Lodge Egg Hunt
 
Hop on down to the Milford Elks Lodge for arts and crafts, face painting, and photos with Peter Cottontail. There are over 3,000 eggs for kids 1 to 12 to hunt down starting at noon. People of all ages and of all abilities can participate in the sensory friendly egg hunt at 2.
 
"Then we have an ice cream social, which is a dollar a scoop, and that's a fundraiser for our Families in Need program, which is all year long," says Milford Elks Lodge Secretary Cyndee Sammons. 
 
302 Beer Drinkers' Choice Awards
 
Sample over 30 beers from every brewery in Delaware at the 6th annual 302 Beer Drinkers' Choice Awards.
 
"It's a costume contest for our guests as well as a costume contest for our brewers," says Crooked Hammock Brewery Founder Rich Garrahan. "The fans vote on their favorite costumes, their favorite beers, their favorite breweries. It's a really fun interactive event."
 
The event runs from noon to 4 Sunday, April 2nd at the Crooked Hammock in Lewes. A portion of sales benefit the Delaware Brewers Guild.
 
Click here to buy tickets.

Recommended for you