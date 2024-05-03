DELMARVA - Sidewalk sales run all weekend long in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach, coinciding with a number of cool things to do in our coastal communities.
May Day Celebration
A May Day basket making competition is underway in Lewes. Homes and businesses will place their floral bouquets and decorative baskets of fresh flowers out Saturday morning. Lewes in Bloom judges will come around to award prizes.
British Motorcar Show
The British Motorcar Show is coming to the Lewes Ferry Terminal on Saturday. A wide variety of classic models will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CoastTV News Anchor Charlie Sokaitis is one of the event's judges. Organizers say there will be first, second and third place award plaques for 11 classes, as well as a Best in Show plaque award.
Kentucky Derby Watch Party
CoastTV News Anchor Mallory Metzner is judging the crazy hats and crazy pants contests at Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding's annual Kentucky Derby Watch Party. The event raises money for the equine-assisted therapy program that helps people with disabilities. The horses at SDTR will be wearing numbers that match the racehorses. People can bid on the local horse that represents the one they think will win the Derby. There will be mint juleps, a live auction and more all from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Coverage of the Kentucky Derby starts at 2 p.m. on CoastTV.
Run for the Roses
Another event in Ocean City is celebrating the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby. Run for the Roses at Dry Dock 28 includes a buffet, desserts and cash bar. There will be a hat making contest, mystery Boxes, a silent Auction and raffles. Tickets can be found online at chamber.oceancity.org.
Springfest
Musical tunes from a variety of genres will flow through the Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot through Sunday. The 33rd Springfest also brings over 200 artists who will be selling and displaying clothing, textiles, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, photography, pottery, specialty foods and wood. Devour local food and check out the diverse range of beer and wine options. Attendees can enjoy two live stages hosting more than 20 musical acts representing various genres, including rock, country, fusion, and R&B. Additionally, there will be ticketed headline performances by The Olivia Show, Lauren Alaina, and Everclear. Tickets can be purchased on ococean.com.
Disco Dance Party
Salisbury Art Space and PFLAG Salisbury are hosting a Disco Dance Party featuring Miss Mann. There will be art, wine, prizes and gift basket raffles. The doors open at 7 p.m. Friday. Organizers say dust off your bell bottoms and put on your best costume. Tickets are $10.
Heritage Day
The Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro will have Native American dancing, music and storytelling on Saturday. Heritage Day is a free event. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Native American food like succotash and fry bread will be available alongside Indian tacos.
Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale
DNREC and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays are teaming up for an event on Saturday. The Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale will have exhibits from nature-based organizations and non-profits. Learn about shellfish, buffers, beaches, rain gardens, tax ditches and more. Local nurseries will be selling native plants. The free, family-friendly event is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.
New Concert Series in Milton
A Friday concert series at Hudson Fields is cutting the ribbon on Friday, May 3. Eagle Crest Concerts are set to bring local and national artists throughout the season.
Milton Yard Sale
The Milton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging bargain hunters to explore a town-wide yard sale on Saturday. People will declutter their hopes and offer a treasure trove to shop through. It runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Train Show
New and vintage model trains will be on display and for sale in Ocean View on Saturday. Train collectors and enthusiasts may also find all the bells and whistles like track, scenery, and power. The Delaware Seaside Train Show is happening at the Hope Center on Central Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $6.00 or free for those 10 years old or younger.
Nesting Season Volunteer Training
A volunteer opportunity is taking flight in the Cape Henlopen State Park. Meet at the Officers Club Mess Hall. A volunteer training session to protect beach-nesting birds will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. DNREC says these volunteers would be stationed on the boundaries of nesting areas, to let beachgoers know why it's important to close sections of the beach to help the nesting birds.
OC Bridefest
A Bachelorette Party Game Show is being filmed in Ocean City. OC Bridefest is inviting brides-to-be to bring their teams to play for the chance to win a free Ocean City vacation and an OC Bridefest Championship Belt. A wedding expo will be at the Convention Center. The festivities run through Sunday.
Friends of KSI Car Show
A car show benefitting Kent Sussex Industries will be held on Saturday at 301 N. Rehoboth Blvd. The 7th Friends of KSI Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be Top 20 trophies, a Best in Show award and dash plaques for the first 75 cars. Expect door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Farmers Markets Return
- Historic Lewes Farmers Market in George H.P. Smith Park opens for its 19th season on Saturday. Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
- The Berlin Farmers Market opens for the season on Sunday. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Rehoboth Beach Farmers' Market is back in Grove Park every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting May 7.
Rehoboth Lecture Series
A lecture series in Rehoboth Beach continues on Thursday with what used to be one of the city's most photographed buildings. Learn about the Horn Pavilion. The lecture takes place at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel at 7:15 p.m. on May 9. A $25 donation is requested. Reserve your spot ahead of time by calling 302-893-9391.
Chincoteague Seafood Festival
The 54th Chincoteague Seafood Festival is back from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Try fresh, local seafood and signature dishes from local restaurants. The event is held in Tom's Cove Park as a way to promote the seafood industry on the Eastern Shore.
Ocean View Spring Fling
The Town of Ocean View has announced that its Spring Fling will be held in John West Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jazz Blues Wine and Brews
Try local beer, wine, mead and spirits in downtown Berlin on Saturday while shopping art & craft vendors. Jazz Blues Wine and Brews runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, but you can purchase a wine tasting wristband or draft pour ticket.
May the Fourth Restaurant Specials
- Taco Reho will have Star Wars-themed specials from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
- Victoria's Restaurant says the Galactic Plaza Pub Cantina will be serving Star Wars-themed cocktails and food all evening. Costumes are encouraged.
- Thompson Island is holding an outdoor screening of the movie Spaceballs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cinco De Mayo Events
- The Big Chill Surf Cantina in Rehoboth Beach is rounding out "Cinco Days of Cinco" through Sunday. On Saturday there will be a mechanical bull riding contest, which organizers say you can win a $200 cash prize. On Saturday there will also be carnival games and a fundraiser for the Surfgimp Foundation. Vibe to the beat of live music all weekend long. The full event schedule and specials can be found online at bigchillsurfcantina.com.
- Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes will be the site of a Yappy Hour & Dog Adoption Event on Sunday. It's being held in support of Doggone Happy Animal Rescue Inc from noon to 4 p.m.
- The Lighthouse in Dewey Beach is celebrating Cinco De Mayo starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.
- The Frozen Farmer in Bridgeville is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday with ice cream nacho sundaes, waffle cone tacos, choco tacos, churros, churro ice cream, sombrero cookies and more.