Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected. Some brief gusts up to 35 kt are possible late Friday evening over lower portions of Delaware Bay. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&