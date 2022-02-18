Rehoboth Beach, Del. - Dutch from the Delaware Humane Association Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center stopped by WRDE. The two-and-a-half year old Retriever Lab Shepherd mix couldn't stop smiling and neither could those he met.
"He rode beautifully in the car on the way here," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey. "He sat in the back seat the whole time so he was ready to hop up in, got in there all by himself and just sat and looked out the window on the drive over, so he is always ready for an adventure."
Dempsey says Dutch loves to be outside, loves going for walks and gets the zoomies in the play yard at the shelter.
"He's very interested in everybody that he sees," Dempsey says. "I think an active lifestyle would definitely be best for Dutch and I will say that all the animals bring a smile to your face, but Dutch will keep you laughing because he really is just a big goofy dog."
Click here for the adoption application.