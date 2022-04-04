Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&