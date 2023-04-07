Ana Sofia joined the WRDE team as a bilingual reporter in September 2022 to cover the Hispanic community on Delmarva. She graduated from American University in May of 2021 with a bachelor's in journalism and a double minor in marketing and leadership management.
While in college, Ana Sofia completed an internship with Telemundo 44 in Washington, D.C., where she expanded on her passion for journalism. Her first job out of college was as a production assistant for NBC 4. Shortly after starting with the station, she also began working as an assignment editor on weekend nights.
Ana Sofia is also a reporter for WRDE's sister station, Telemundo Delmarva. In addition to reporting, she produces and anchors news cut-ins for Telemundo.
She is from Puerto Rico and is excited to live close to the beach here on Delmarva. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her friends and family in her free time.
If you'd like to share a story idea with her, email Ana Sofia at aroman@wrde.com.