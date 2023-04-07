Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined WRDE in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y.
Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems. Bob had a weather station on the roof of his house and maps on the wall in his room while growing up to track hurricanes and big coastal storms.
He has been in the radio and TV business for over 30 years, starting at an AM/FM radio station in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Bob began his TV career at KJCT-TV in Grand Junction, Colo., and most recently worked at Fox Carolina in Greenville, S.C., as a weekend meteorologist. He has also worked in Eau Claire, Wis.; Greenville, N.C.; and Springfield, Mo.
Bob met his wife, Susan while working at WITN-TV in Greenville, N.C. They live in Millsboro and enjoy the great outdoors in their down time as well as exploring different towns in the areas they've lived in. They have had golden retrievers in the past, Hugo and Charley, who were named after past hurricanes and they hope to get another fur baby in the near future.
Outside of work, Bob likes to downhill ski, mountain bike, golf, and of course, keep an eye on the weather. He is looking forward to forecasting the weather for Delmarva and meeting great folks in the community.
Bob can be reached at btrihy@wrde.com.