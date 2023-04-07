Derek Hill is WRDE's morning editor. He assists primarily with WRDE Coast TV News Today, Midday, and Telemundo Delmarva by operating the teleprompter, cutting video for TV broadcasts, and clipping recordings to WRDE's website.
Derek grew up in southern New Jersey and went to Rowan University to study television production. He moved Delmarva to work on the launch of WRDE's morning news in 2021.
When not at work, Derek is most likely reading or writing, at the movies, or "boring somebody" with his extensive baseball knowledge.