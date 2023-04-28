Zoe is WRDE's content and assignment editor. She helps find news stories and does early-stage investigating and fact finding. She also makes content decisions and manages our online presence through our website and social media accounts. If you call our station with a news tip, you will likely talk to her.
Zoe considers herself a Sussex County local, as she graduated from the media broadcasting and communications program at Sussex Technical High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from the University of Florida.
When not at work, Zoe teaches private music lessons to area students. She enjoys arranging and recording pop music for the French horn as well as taking walks outside and drinking boba tea.
She can be reached at zstayman@wrde.com.