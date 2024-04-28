FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation announces that Lighthouse Road will close between Dukes Road and Coastal Highway starting on Tuesday, April 30 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.
Detours:
- Drivers on Route 54 eastbound will need to take Dukes Avenue to 142nd Street in Maryland, turn left onto Coastal Highway northbound and arrive back at Route 54 in Delaware.
- Drivers on Route 1 southbound will continue into Maryland, turn right onto 142nd Street, turn right onto Dukes Avenue and arrive at Route 54 in Delaware.
- Drivers on Route 1 northbound in Maryland will turn left onto 142nd Street, turn right onto Dukes Avenue and arrive at Route 54 in Delaware.
This roadwork is expected to last until May 1. More information can be found on deldot.com.