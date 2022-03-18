DELAWARE/MARYLAND- It's time to get out your green because everyone is Irish at Rehoboth Ale House this weekend. Both locations on the mile in downtown Rehoboth Beach are serving up delicious deals and traditional Irish dishes. Celebrating Saint Patrick's Day weekend, both locations will have live music and Irish tunes.
"Chef Tom's doing bangers and mash, Guinness Beef Stew, and Corned Beef and Cabbage. Where downtown is doing some Jameson and Guinness deals. Here on the mile we are doing Guinness deals and Tullamore D.E.W another Irish Whiskey," said owner of Rehoboth Ale House, Adam Newman.
Even shelter pets are feeling the luck of the Irish. Right now until Sunday, Delaware Humane Association is celebrating Saint Cattys-Day. Adoption fees for adult cats are half off.
In Ocean City, a one stop shop to get your home ready for spring and summer. This weekend the Ocean City Convention Center is home to the Home, Condo, & Outdoor Show. Vendors have everything for the first-time home owner, the interior designer, and the ultimate home re-model.
Even if you aren't re-doing or building a home, head inside for design inspo and home decor. The second half of the expo is the art and craft show.
Vendors have clothes, lights, and things for your pets