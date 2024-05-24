DELAWARE/MARYLAND - This weekend is bursting with opportunities to honor our heroes and make unforgettable memories with family and friends. From parades and ceremonies to outdoor adventures and local festivals, there's something special for everyone.
Poseidon Festival
Pirates and mermaids will take over the Bethany Beach Boardwalk for this annual summer kickoff. The 9th Annual Poseidon Festival returns with events at the Bandstand and Nature Center. There's a luau, treasure hunting, a costume contest and more. All of these events are free to attend. The festival wraps up on Memorial Day with a service from VFW post 7234 at the Bandstand.
Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Summer Concerts
From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand will host free live music performances that promise to delight audiences of all ages. The pre-season lineup this weekend includes Mike Hines & the Look on Friday, May 24. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on Saturday, May 25 and on Sunday, May 26, Shot Thru the Heart – The Bon Jovi Experience will transport audiences back to the glory days of rock. Starting June 14, performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For the complete lineup and more information, visit www.rehobothbandstand.com.
Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival
The 21st Annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival takes place on Saturday at Milton Memorial Park. The Milton Chamber of Commerce says you can enjoy wildlife exhibits, crafts, food trucks and the beloved Milton Clipper Train Express all from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. CoastTV's very own Petey the Peacock plans to make an appearance.
Henlopen Springfest
Head out to Henlopen Springfest at Hudson Fields on Saturday for live music all day including a Memorial Day Presentation National Anthem Performed by Jovon Newman & Fly Over by Jeff Corman at noon. There is something for everyone in the family from a bounce house and obstacle course to a car show, corn hole, and a touch-a-truck exhibit. The entry fee is $10. Children under 12 get free admission. Springfest runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lewes in Bloom Plant Sale
Head out to Schley Avenue in Lewes to see potted perennials and some of the same annuals that help to beautify Lewes. Shop garden accessories, hanging baskets and hand painted clay pots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Lewes in Bloom is holding its annual Garden Market plant sale. There is a rain date for Sunday, May 26. Free parking is available.
Train Load Yard Sale
Model trains and model railroad accessories will be on display off Route 113 in Selbyville. The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club's Train Load and Yard Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fenwick Island Memorial Day Service
The Town of Fenwick Island is holding a Memorial Day service on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to pay tribute to the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. It takes place in Fenwick Island Town Park.
Ocean View Memorial Day Display
The Southern Sussex Rotary will be flying 200 plus American Flags in Front of Lord Baltimore Elementary School on Saturday at 1 p.m. Organizers say this is a way to thank, remember and honor heroes at VFW Post 7234.
Ocean City Memorial Day Weekend Events
The Town of Ocean City will hold a ceremony at N. Division Street on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to remember those who fought bravely for our country. The event also marks the start of the 2024 summer season. The Ocean City Elementary School OC Stars will perform. A large USA shaped American flag display will be unveiled on the beach. There will be a laying of wreaths for fallen military veterans, as well as the planting of the first umbrella of the season. A full list of speakers and participants can be found at ococean.com.
On Monday, American Legion Post 166 says it plans to be hosting or participating with its Color Guard in these Memorial Day Observances:
- 8 a.m. Hosting the annual laying of the wreath by the Coast Guard in the waters of Ocean City to remember and memorialize those who gave their lives at sea during conflicts. This takes place on the beach at the Hyatt Place Hotel on 16th Street.
- 11 a.m. Color Guard will participate in the annual observance hosted by the Worcester County Veterans Memorial.
- 1 p.m. Annual commemoration and observance at Post 166 on 2308 Philadelphia Avenue.
Ellendale Memorial Day Service
An annual Memorial Day Service is scheduled to be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Ellendale War Memorial. The town says this service is open to all who would like to recognize our fallen heroes.
Sussex County Memorial Day Ceremony
The Georgetown Kiwanis Club and Korean War Veterans Association are once again holding a traditional Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in the Georgetown Circle on Sunday. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. and also includes a "Hometown Heroes" speech.
Wicomico County Memorial Day Ceremony
Wicomico County veterans who died in the line of duty will be honored at an annual ceremony at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center. The program is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. and includes a lowering of the colors by the Wicomico County JROTC, the ringing of the Red Knights Memorial Bell, branch players, a volley of arms and the names of fallen veterans will be read. Organizers say in the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Wicomico Civic Center's Midway Room
Worcester County Memorial Day Ceremony
In Ocean Pines, there will be a ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial with music, demonstrations and public speakers. The event draws thousands to the memorial grounds every year. The program is scheduled to run for an hour starting at 11 a.m. Organizers say in case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center and be announced on the oceanpines.org and wocovets.org websites and on social media.
Berlin Memorial Day Parade
Starting at 11 a.m. Monday American Legions, public figures, dancers and businesses will parade from Stephen Decatur Middle School to Henry Park on Flower Street. Afterwards, stop by Henry Park for a basketball tournament, food, vendors and music until 5 p.m.