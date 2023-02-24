REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Bones came to the Humane Animal Partners as a stray in Wilmington, Delaware. The shelter says Bones was just skin and bones when they found him and that's how he got his name.
Bones is 5-years-old and has made dog friends at the Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center. Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley recommends bringing any dogs that you already have to the shelter for a meet and greet.
Bones has an interesting talent. He likes to Army crawl through the grass. He doesn't need a cue. He just does it when he feels like it, which seems to be often. He is trained to sit.
Humane Animal Partners has teamed up with the North Shore Animal League's Tour for Life adoption promotion that runs February 27th through March 3rd. All adult dogs 1-7 years are $150 and adult cats are $50.
"It's a little bit of a nod to the fact that we are celebrating as a merged organization now 150 years in operation between the two organizations," McKinley says.
