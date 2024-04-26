DELMARVA - Good news, everyone! High pressure is holding steady over our area, promising a calm and pleasant weekend ahead. Below normal temperatures will greet us in the mornings but fear not, as the mercury is set to climb above the usual as the weekend progresses.
We're feeling a cool breeze from the ocean, particularly noticeable near the coast. This will ease off as the evening rolls in, under clear skies ensuring another brisk but not overly cold night. For those in the chillier parts like Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown, expect lows in the mid-40s.
Saturday starts bright and clear, but expect clouds to gather by late morning. A warm front is inching closer, bringing with it a chance of light, scattered showers by the afternoon. However, they're likely to taper off as they travel east, thanks to the dry air in place.
Looking ahead to next week, keep your umbrellas handy! A weak system on Tuesday might spice things up with a chance of more widespread storms, though temperatures will continue to stay on the warmer side.
Stay tuned, stay prepared, and enjoy the beautiful transition into warmer days!