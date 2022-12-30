GEORGETOWN, Del. - Large dogs at the Brandywine Valley SPCA have their adoption fees sponsored through the end of the year. Apollo qualifies for the "Gabriel and Emma's Gift" special.
Apollo is about a year and a half according to the BVSPCA website. Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas says Apollo plays well with other dogs in play groups, but bring your other dogs to the Georgetown Campus to meet Apollo prior to adoption.
"Just make sure the whole family is aware, everyone knows and everybody's on board," Thomas says. "Bring everybody down to meet him."
"He enjoys trail walks with a lot of our volunteers," Thomas says. "He's a volunteer favorite and just loves cuddles as well."
Dogs that are at least a year old or older and weigh at least 40 pounds are eligible for Gabriel and Emma's Gift. Generous donors are sponsoring the adoption fees through the end of 2022 in memory of their beloved dogs.
Click here to adopt.