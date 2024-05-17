DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Local events are cruisin' back into town. While car shows are popping up on Delmarva, an Air Show will take to the skies over Dover. From boats to beer to books there is something for everyone to do this weekend.
Cruisin' Ocean City
Rev your engines for the 33rd annual Cruisin' Ocean City event. Over 3,000 hot rods, customs, classics and trucks will be in town through Sunday. Look for them at the Inlet Parking lot, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, boardwalk parades and shows throughout town. Whether you're checking out the cars or not, a special event zone is in place in Ocean City through Sunday, which means lower speed limits and higher fines.
Berlin Spring Cruisers
Berlin has its Spring Cruisers car show. Stroll through the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and see the 50's, 60's and 70's classic cars of all types.
Cars and Coffee
In Milford enjoy cars and the Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop. The Southern Delaware Street Rod Association will be downtown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say cars, motorcyles and trucks are welcome. Trophies will be given to the top 10 and best in show.
Maritime Day
Learn about how Lewes's rich maritime history impacted the region. Maritime Day takes place in the Lightship Overfalls and Canalfront Park area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be exhibits, demonstrations, boat rides and vessel tours. CoastTV's Petey the Peacock will be in attendance and CoastTV's Eleisa Weber will be the event emcee. Some boat rides require tickets, which can be purchased online at cmlf.com.
Strawberry Season
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market says customers can make strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie and strawberry smoothies after shopping for local berries at the market. It will be open in George H.P. Smith Park from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival
If you take a stroll through Grove Park on Saturday you'll find artists showcasing and selling their work. The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach are once again teaming up for an arts festival. An oil painting called "Waves from a Distant Storm" by artist Stephen Brehm will be raffled off to benefit the league's education and exhibition programs. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Merr Institute Yard Sale
The Merr Institute's annual yard sale is one of its main fundraisers. The nonprofit helps stranded marine mammals and sea turtles. The yard sale runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 801 Pilottown Rd. in Lewes. If it rains, the event could be moved to Sunday.
Preakness on the Shore Gala
The second horse race of the Triple Crown is on Saturday and one event on Delmarva is celebrating with a fundraiser. The Preakness on the Shore Gala at the Ocean City Golf Club in Berlin benefits the Delmarva Discovery Museum. There will be a hat contest, raffles and Maryland inspired light fare from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at delmarvadiscovery.org. Coverage of Preakness starts at 4:30 p.m. on CoastTV.
Children's Book Festival
Here's another way to book your Saturday plans. Sussex County Libraries are teaming up to host a Children's Book Festival at the Georgetown Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say there will be over 20 authors of children's board, picture and chapter books. The event is free to attend. Those who do will get a free tote bag.
Oral Histories Workshop
The Delaware Heritage Commission is hosting an Oral Histories Workshop on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Laurel Public Library. The workshop will explain the technology, documentation and interview questions needed to preserve memories of people, events and traditions. For more information contact Delaware Heritage Commission Chair Dick Carter at dick.carter@delaware.gov or 302-744-4155.
Bay Day
Guided boat tours and the 5th annual Bay Day festival in White Horse Park in Ocean Pines will show people how to get involved and make an impact in the coastal bays watershed. Bay Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Canvas bags made by students at Worcester County Schools will be given out at the entrance to the event.
DQ Dash
The 5k Blizzard Run and 1 mile Fun Walk are raising money for the Go Fourth! Lewes Fireworks. The 6th annual DQ Dash starts at 9 a.m. Sunday.
First State Air Show
Look up in Dover this weekend. The First State Air Show will soar high for spectators at Dover Air Force Base. The gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Headlining acts include the F-35 Lightning II Demonstration team & U.S. Army Golden Knights. The full lineup of performers can be found at dover.af.mil/First-State-Airshow-2024. The event is free to attend.
American Craft Beer Week
Breweries across Delaware are offering specials for American Craft Beer Week, which runs through Sunday. Grab a first state inspired pint glass before supplies run out and raise a glass to the Delaware Brewers Guild. A list of participating breweries can be found at delawarebrewersguild.com/keep-the-pint.