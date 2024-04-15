Felton, Del.- One person is dead after a car crash in Felton. That is according to Delaware State Police. Police say that on Apr. 14 at 3:10 a.m., there was an accident on Paradise Alley Road in Felton, Del. Officers say that a single-vehicle crash killed a 20-year-old man from Clayton, Del. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by the young man, was driving west on Paradise Alley Road when it approached a stop sign at the South Dupont Highway intersection. According to police, the vehicle did not stop, then swerved between both north and southbound lanes of South Dupont Highway before careening off the southwest edge of the roadway, striking a stop sign on the opposite side of Paradise Road. The vehicle continued its trajectory through a grassy area, ultimately colliding with a large tree.
According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been disclosed, pending notification of his family. Police say that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing, led by the efforts of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with information, contacting Master Corporal W. Booth at (302) 698-8451 or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-847-3333. According to police, the road was closed for approximately three hours due to the severity of the crash. This allowed investigators to meticulously examine the scene, seeking answers and closure for the affected parties.