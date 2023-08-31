DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced a new program to grant Delaware homeowners a free well water testing kit.
Before the program's Sept. 1 start date, the tests cost $4 each, says the division. Officials say the tests cover the following:
A Bacteria Kit tests for the following:
- Total coliforms
- E. coli
A Chemical Kit tests for the following:
- Alkalinity
- Chloride
- Fluoride
- Hardness
- Iron
- Nitrate
- Nitrite
- pH
- Sodium
- Sulfate
The division reminds homeowners that private wells are not regulated by the government, and are therefore the responsibility of the homeowner. Information the health impacts of water contaminants can be found on the EPA website.
In Sussex County, the division says that kits can be picked up at the Thurman Adams State Service Center on Bedford Street in Georgetown.
The division also says that there are certain contaminants which, if found through one of these tests, allows homeowners to apply for financial assistance to fix the contaminant issue. The qualifying contaminants are as follows:
- Total coliforms
- E. coli
- Fluoride
- Nitrate
- Nitrite
- Sodium*
The division notes that sodium is only qualifying if a person is at risk and on a severely salt-restricted diet.
Applications require proof of enrollment in other State or Federal assistance programs, say the division, and once the applications are approved, third-party vendors will choose the best treatment solution based on their test results.
The division says the state has dedicated $200,000 to the program, operating on a first-come, first-serve basis until money runs our the division is able to secure more.