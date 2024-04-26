LEWES, Del.- The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) is gearing up for its annual yard sale on May 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The nonprofit is calling on the community for donations. Proceeds from the sale will directly support marine mammal and sea turtle conservation.
MERR has already received a multitude of generous donations, but further contributions can be dropped off Saturday, April 27, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., at 801 Pilottown Road in Lewes.
However MERR says there are specific items they cannot accept, including:
- Clothing
- Used bedding
- Electronics
- Used children's toys
Donors are encouraged to contribute any other items that are in good condition. The annual yard sale helps fund MERR’s efforts. Those interested in donating items can bring them to the designated drop-off point this weekend. For those looking to support the cause financially or by purchasing items, mark your calendars for May 18th to join in on the yard sale.