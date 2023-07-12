Potential changes around North Walnut Street and Tenth Street in Milford are on the move

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Mayor and City Council recently reviewed potential plans to change the traffic flow at the North Walnut Street and Tenth Street intersection along with a few other upgrades.
Upgrades like a new traffic light just before this intersection to get rid of the split in the road leading to Church Street.
However Milfordians like Jeffery Peck said this could cause more congestion, not less,
"I mean I think being careful not to bottleneck things by putting two lights too close together, that kind of thing, needs careful consideration."
The Century Engineering designs include several new crosswalks and will test the feasability of another going to the Dairy Queen from the East side of North Walnut Street, as council agreed that many students from Milford High School go here.
Craig Short who lives beside the high school agrees, "I see them when they let out of school. They come through the yard. A lot of times I watch them as they walk. They're always crossing the street in the middle of the street so a little safety would definitely be wanted."
The last phase of this project would be both Buccaneer Street and North West Tenth Street could be one way.
If these plans were to be approved as they currently are, all three phases of the project could take until the year 2050 to complete.
Now that Mayor and City council have seen the project plans, those plans will go to DelDOT for further consideration. Those designs can be seen on page 104 here.