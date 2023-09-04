MARYLAND - If UnitedHealthcare is your insurance provider, the company is asking that you take a look at your account. UHC is reporting that they have had a "data security incident" that is putting the personal health information of some Maryland residents at risk.
According to UHC the information taken varied from account to account, but they warn that it could have included names, member ID numbers, the type of plan held, country and state of residency information. UHC claims that no social security information, drivers license number or financial account information was stolen.
The breach was discovered on Dec. 29, 2022, by UHC which says a third party was able to access information without authorization. According to UHC the proper authorities were notified and they claim that they have now added new safeguards to their systems to prevent this from happening again.
A release from UHC asks members to report any suspect activity immediately. A free hotline to handle calls has been set up at 800-669-1812.