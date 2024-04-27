MILLSBORO, Del.- Police have identified 19-year-old Jeremy Snyder as the man whose car ran into the woods off Friendship Road near Millsboro.
Delaware State Police say at approximately 11:46 p.m., a BMW 328 was driving westbound on Friendship Road west of Independence Drive.
According to DSP, Snyder, who is from Millsboro, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Wednesday, he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Indian River (80) and Lewes (82) fire departments received alerts for a rescue operation involving the trapped occupant. Firefighters say they were able to get the driver out and take them to a hospital for their injuries. Firefighters say it happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
As of now, the Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation to determine the specific causes of the accident.