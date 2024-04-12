DELAWARE/MARYLAND - New and annual events are springing into action this weekend to celebrate the season and bring communities together.
Spring Fest
If you like petting zoos and making Taylor Swift friendship bracelets, then head over to Big Oyster Brewery for the Spring Fest! The free event is geared for family outings. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on Kings Highway in Lewes.
Lower Slower Delaware Festival
Don't miss the first-ever Lower Slower Delaware Festival at Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery. It runs from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. This free event features a vendor village, live music, food trucks, and an exciting new wine release.
Brandywine Valley SPCA's Kitten Showers
April showers bring May flowers, and the Brandywine Valley SPCA is ready to shower new kittens. Learn how to bottle feed and care for the infant felines, while helping them grow healthy and strong. It's a heartwarming experience for animal lovers. The kitten showers will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BVSPCA's West Chester, New Castle, Dover and Georgetown campuses. The organization is also holding a supply drive all month long to collect items for the expected influx of kittens. A list of supplies needed can be found at bvspca.org.
Harry K Foundation's Chocolate Lovers Event
Sink your sweet tooth into Rehoboth Beach this Saturday at the Harry K Foundation's second annual Chocolate Crawl. Visit over 30 shops, enjoy delicious samples, and vote for your favorite. It's a delightful journey for every chocolate aficionado. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30, or $25 for those under 21, and can be purchased at harrykfoundation.org.
"History in Bloom" Tours
The Lewes Tulip Celebration continues this weekend. Explore the city's rich maritime history with tours led by the Lewes Historical Society. History in Bloom Tours are happening all weekend long. Delve into the past amid blooming landscapes and learn about local heritage in a uniquely engaging way. Tours leave from the Cannonball House Rear Garden behind 118 Front St. Time slots are available at 10:30, 12:30 and 2:30 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under can attend for $5.
Coastal Delaware Running Festival
The Coastal Delaware Running Festival is back at the Delaware Beaches. There's a 5K, 9K, half marathon and a Boston Marathon-qualifying full marathon. Join fellow runners and challenge yourself in this scenic event. Registration closes April 13. Sign up at codelrun.com. Donation opportunities are available through the race to the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation, The Delaware KIDS Fund and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation.
Craft Shows
- The Spring Craft and Vendor Show at Bridgeville Public Library is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
- St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Ocean City has a Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This event is indoors. Vendors include sea glass, homemade jewelry, crocheted items and more.
Wheels that Heal
This car show is raising money for Cruise for a Cause. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply in Berlin. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and costs $15.
Saturday Community Clean-up events
- Milford's 4th annual community clean-up takes to Bicentennial Park from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
- Join the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park's monthly Trails Day at 8:45 a.m. Meet at the playground in the main park area to clear vegetation and pick up trash. The event was set for the other side of the park before President Joe Biden's visit to Rehoboth Beach was announced.
- DNREC is inviting volunteers to pick up trash at Concord Pond in Seaford as part of a month-long Earth Day celebration. This event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.
Healthfest at West Seaford Elementary
TidalHealth's Healthfest this Saturday at West Seaford Elementary features nearly 20 different health screenings. Humane Animal Partners will also provide free cat and dog vaccinations and wellness checks. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.
Saturday Adventures at Cape Henlopen State Park
- Search for Shorebirds flying north starting at the Nature Center at 10 a.m.
- A historian will be inside the Fort Miles Museum at 10:30 a.m. to delve into the deep sea mysteries of the WWII submarine USS Albacore. Learn about its discovery and wreck site survey. The lecture is free. Doors open at 10 a.m.
- Head to the Officer's Club at 4 p.m. for a delightful wine, beer, and cheese tasting event. Tickets are $30 at the door.
Musical Performances
Delaware's semi-professional wind ensemble, the Delaware Winds, is set to perform two concerts this weekend, showcasing a unique blend of seasoned musicians and emerging talent. The ensemble, which includes professional and retired musicians, music teachers, and college music majors from across the state, will be joined on stage by local students for a song. Performances are on Saturday at Dover High School at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at Cape Henlopen High School at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15, with discounted rates of $10 for seniors and military members.
It's a great weekend for classical music in Southern Delaware. SODELO will also perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church.
Enjoy the University of Delaware Jazz Band at the Milton Theater on Sunday, brought to you in collaboration with Dogfish Head. Full disclosure, a member of the board of CoastTV's parent company Draper Media is a co-founder of Dogfish Head.
Special Olympics Delaware's Ride to the Tide
Hundreds of motorcyclists will arrive at Love Creek Elementary around 11 a.m. Sunday for Special Olympics Delaware's Ride to the Tide, a police-escorted motorcycle ride supporting a great cause.
Dinosaur World Live
On Monday night, head to Ocean City's Performing Arts Center for "Dinosaur World Live". Witness large-scale dinosaur puppets that bring the prehistoric world to life in an unforgettable theatrical performance. The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at ococean.com.
Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival
The Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival continues through Sunday at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes. The 9th annual event features genres of documentary, feature, foreign and shorts. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at rehobothfilm.com.
Green Screen Film
Catch environmental documentary "Salted Earth" on April 17 at Signatures at Bayside in Selbyville. The Green Screen Film starts at 5 p.m. It's presented by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays in partnership with the Bayside Institute. Tickets are available on inlandbays.org.