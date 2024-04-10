LEWES, Del.- The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is shifting its Saturday clean-up event due to President Joe Biden’s visit to Rehoboth Beach.
The new location for Saturday’s Trails Day gathering will be at the Playground/Picnic Area off Cape Henlopen Drive, on the Lewes side of Cape Henlopen State Park. The event will begin at 8:45 am. Attendees are advised to look for signs indicating the event's location upon arrival.
Originally, Trails Day was set for the other side of the park. However, the Gordons Pond parking lot is a designated landing area for the President's helicopter, necessitating the relocation of the event.
This Trails Day event is an occasion for volunteers to contribute to the maintenance and preservation of the park. Activities will include clearing vegetation and picking up trash.
The President is set to be at his Rehoboth Beach home from Friday into Sunday.