DELMARVA - From lingering hazardous air quality to another woman accusing Jimmie Allen of assault, here's a look at this week's top stories in review:
Monday: Route 1 & Route 16 Roadwork Concerns: The removal of a traffic light at Route 1 and 16 in Milton is drawing concern. It's part of the work to build an overpass, but some drivers tell WRDE the current configuration is more dangerous. DelDOT says work should be done in 2026.
Tuesday: Wildfire Smoke: Code orange conditions were created by smoke from Canadian wildfires filling the skies. This made the air potentially dangerous to those with health conditions.
Wednesday: Code Red Alert: Conditions worsened, bringing a code red alert to Sussex County. The Rehoboth Beach Patrol modified their routines and were extra alert to the thousands of beachgoers who still came out to the coast.
Thursday: Air Quality Impacts Toll Plazas: Due to lingering hazardous air quality, Delaware toll plaza cash booths were left unattended. The DMV said no one would be fined. Some DMV inspection lanes were closed too.
Friday: Second Suit Against Jimmie Allen: Milton native and country music star Jimmie Allen was accused of assault for a second time in a month. The second Jane Doe says Allen filmed her without her consent while they had sex and he refused to stop having sex when she asked him to. Allen's lawyers did not respond to comment, but in the past case, denied any wrongdoing.