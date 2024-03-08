LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested 19 year-old Jordan Morris of Seaford, on multiple felony charges after an assault that took place last month in Lincoln.
Early Feb. 23, around 12:52 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a disturbance at Holly Drive East in Lincoln. According to police, Morris, during an altercation, struck a 25 year-old Lincoln resident with his vehicle. The confrontation erupted following a disagreement involving the victim and Morris.
The investigation revealed that the victim and his friends were visiting a relative at the Holly Drive East residence when the incident unfolded. Morris, accompanied by an unidentified individual in the passenger seat of a Ford Fusion, arrived at the location, causing a commotion by honking the horn and shouting. The victim, responding to the disturbance, engaged in a verbal exchange with Morris.
According to police, the situation escalated when Morris, while driving away, threatened to return and killing the victim's relative. This led to a renewed fight, during which Morris veered his vehicle towards the victim, striking him with the front of the car. Morris then fled the scene in an unknown direction, leaving the victim with serious injuries that required hospitalization.
After an extensive investigation, Morris was arrested on March 6. He was taken to Troop 4 and faced felonies including:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy Second Degree
Following his arraignment at the Justice of the Peace Court 2, Morris was remanded to the Sussex Correctional Institution. He is being held on a $122,000 cash bond.