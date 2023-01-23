GEORGETOWN, Del. -
The Confederate Flag controversy continues...
In tonight's Georgetown town council meeting, a letter written by the President of the Central NAACP, Fleur McKendell, was read.
The letter urges council that,"there will be no easing up on the pressure created by social justice organizations and freedom fighters up and down the state until such time as the Town Council rescinds payment of $24,750 the Georgetown Historical Society and the confederate flag is removed."
Right now, the Confederate flag is still flown at the Marvel Carriage Museum, which is run by the Historical Society.