LEWES, Del.- For phase one of the Highway Safety Improvement Project for Route 24 at Robinsonville and Angola Road, DelDOT announces the closure of Robinsonville Road between John J. Williams Hwy and Conleys Chapel Road starting Monday, May 6.
DelDOT says this project includes:
- Pavement
- Widening to extend right and left turn lanes on all approaches of the intersection
- Realigning Robinsonville Road to Route 24
- Multimodal improvements including: bike lanes, bus stop, sidewalks, and crosswalks
- Lighting and drainage improvements
DelDOT recommends drivers use Route 24 to Hollymount Road to Beaver Dam Road to Conleys Chapel Road to Robinsonville Road as a detour.
Depending on the cooperation of weather, this part of the project is expected to last through mid-August. More information about the project can be found here.