MILTON, Del.- Construction is underway to transform the intersection of Route 1 and Route 16 in Milton. Tuesday, Governor John Carney joined in the at groundbreaking for the start of the 40-million dollar project aimed at speed and safety.
According to DelDOT, the intersection has seen some of the highest amount of accidents compared to any other part of that Route 1 corridor. The purpose of this project is not only to make traveling easier and more efficient, but to decrease the amount of accidents and improve safety.
The project will include an overpass elevating Route 1 over Route 16, dual bridges, and entrance and exit ramps to and from Routes 1 and 16.
Governor Carney says this will not only benefit Delawareans, but the many visitors who come to Sussex County each year. But the most important aspect, is safety.
"It's about safety. It's also about speed of access. You have folks who want to safely get through a busy intersection. You have first responders, ambulances, who need to get where they're going as quick as possible," said Governor Carney.
Some who live in Sussex County full-time, say they are looking forward to the end result, but not the traffic and road closures that come with construction. However DelDOT says over the span of the project, they will work hard to make the transition as easy as possible for drivers.
The project is expected to be complete by late 2025.