LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has secured the money it needs to extend the Lewes-Georgetown trail, according to Delaware representatives Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Lisa Blunt Rochester.
The money comes in the form of U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, said the representatives. RAISE grants are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“The Georgetown to Lewes Trail is a great destination for Sussex County residents and visitors,” said Delaware Governor John Carney. “This grant will help us complete the 17-mile trail and will help showcase Delaware’s rich natural heritage for all to enjoy. I want to thank the Biden Administration and our Congressional Delegation for helping make this possible.”
According to the representatives, the state as a whole will be receiving $44 million dollars in RAISE grants, with $21 million of that going to the DelDOT and their Georgetown-Lewes Trail.
“Since the first phase of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail opened in October 2016 and with each completed segment, it has now become the most heavily used trail in the state. We are very excited to receive this grant that will allow the department to move forward with building the final six miles of the trail connecting our growing communities with a great alternative to relying solely on cars for travel,” said Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
The expansion of the trail is six miles long, and will be vary between 10 to 12 feet wide along its length.