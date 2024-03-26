Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse detours

Normal traffic that would typically use the bridge has been diverted towards Baltimore on I-95 and I-895. Commercial vehicles that can't fit in the tunnels or that are prohibited from using them due to carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-695, which will take them around Baltimore and add about 30 miles to their trip.

BALTIMORE, Md. - Detours are in place after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, triggering a major traffic upheaval in southeastern Baltimore County. 

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, both outer and inner loops of I-695 have been shut down, with closures in place at MD 10 (Arundel Expressway) for the outer loop and MD 157 (Peninsula Expressway) for the inner loop. Additionally, the ramp from MD 157 to the inner loop of I-695 will be inaccessible.

The bridge collapsed around 1:30 a.m. after a container ship struck it. 

Given the severity of the situation, commuters are urged to seek alternate routes and exercise patience as traffic volumes surge on surrounding roads. Drivers traversing north/south routes are advised to utilize I-95 and the Fort McHenry Tunnel or I-895 and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel as viable alternatives.

However, it's crucial to note that commercial vehicles carrying certain hazardous materials, such as propane-laden recreation vehicles, are prohibited from these tunnel crossings. As a result, these vehicles must navigate through I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) between Essex and Glen Burnie, inevitably leading to significant delays.

For the most up-to-date information and guidance, motorists are encouraged to stay informed via official channels. The Maryland Transportation Authority is providing regular updates, accessible through its website. 

Boats move near a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below.

