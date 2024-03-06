DOVER, Del. - A 38-year-old, Brent Weeks, was arrested late Tuesday night on charges of unlawful imprisonment, aggravated menacing and weapon possession, following a dispute with an Uber driver by the Dover Police Department. The incident occurred at 9:32 p.m. at the 7-11 store.
According to the Dover Police Department, the altercation began after Weeks, the passenger, requested a change of destination during the Uber ride, leading to an argument. Weeks allegedly threatened the driver with a knife and prevented him from stopping or exiting the vehicle by holding onto him.
Police said the driver eventually managed to stop at the 7-11 store and called 911. Weeks reportedly left the scene but was apprehended by officers without further incident along North DuPont Highway. Upon his arrest, police recovered an approximately six-inch knife in his possession.
Weeks was taken to the Dover Police Department for processing and arraignment. He has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,500 secured bail. The charges against him include possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.