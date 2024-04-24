Four teens arrested after car theft and crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del.- Four teens were arrested after a car theft and crash took place on Monday in Laurel.
On the morning of April 22, the Laurel Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle report at Little Creek Apartments, where a 2015 Kia Soul was reported stolen overnight. On Tuesday, a Laurel Police officer spotted the stolen car at about 12:30 a.m. near West 6th Street. Upon attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle fled toward Janosik Park, eventually crashing at high speed into the Laurel Historical Society's lawn, according to police.
Laurel police say the four occupants included, a 14-year-old male and 16-year-old female from Seaford, a 13-year-old male from Laurel, and a 16-year-old male from Hockessin, were extracted from the car by officers through the rear window following the rollover crash. The teens were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and subsequently taken into police custody.
All four teens face charges from the Laurel Police Department of Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 and Conspiracy Second Degree, both Class G felonies. Others include an active warrant for the 13-year-old and an active capias for the female from Sussex County Family Court. The 16-year-old male from Hockessin, also a reported runaway, was committed to Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Facility due to multiple aggravating factors in the case.
Three of the teens were released to their legal guardians, pending future court appearances. As the investigation continues, authorities encourage anyone with more information to come forward and assist by contacting the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.