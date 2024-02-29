GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two car crash that occurred early this morning that left one woman dead on Shortly Road.
According to DSP, at about 7:40 a.m., a 2020 Volvo was traveling westbound on Shortly Road, approaching Bull Pine Road. Simultaneously, a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Bull Pine Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Shortly Road, which is a throughway.
DSP describes that the Honda failed to stop, and entered the intersection directly in the path of the Volvo. As a result, the front of the Volvo struck the left side of the Honda. The Volvo then overrode the Honda as it continued in a southwesterly direction and overturned as it exited the roadway. After impact, the Honda rotated as it traveled in a westerly direction before coming to a stop in the eastbound lane of Shortly Road. The cause of the driver's failure to stop is still under investigation by DSP.
The driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old woman from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified. The front passenger of the Honda, a 29-year-old woman, was airlifted to an area trauma hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.
The driver of the Volvo, a 59-year-old man from Millsboro, was transported by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately 6.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling (302) 703-3266.