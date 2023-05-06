Global Cannabis March in Rehoboth Beach Educates as Cannabis is Legalized in Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Today marked the 10th year the Global Cannabis March took place in Rehoboth Beach.
The march was founded in 1973 and is used as a way to bring awareness to cannabis laws and rights across the globe. The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network and Delaware NORML who organized the march locally, said this year is special. This march is on the back of the state of Delaware legalizing cannabis earlier this month.
The organizers said this event is a great way to educate the public about the new state law, while calling for an end of cannabis prohibition at the federal level.
Zoe Patchell, executive director and co-founder of The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network said the cannabis legalization can only add to the Sussex County area.
"There's going to be 60 new cultivation facilities with the initial implementation of the law," Patchell said.
"Sussex County is agriculturally rich and there's a lot of existing properties here in Sussex County that could be converted into these new growth facilities to support the new cannabis industry now that it is legal in Delaware," she said.