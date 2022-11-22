MILLSBORO, Del. - Police arrested a Millsboro man and his passenger after the pair drove into another car on Route 24 Monday night and were found to have a stolen gun in the vehicle.
According to Delaware State Police, 22-year-old Evan Briscoe was speeding while driving east around 9 p.m. Monday night. He struck the vehicle in front of him, causing it to hit a guardrail and bounce back into the path of Briscoe in a second collision.
Briscoe and his passenger, 25-year Joshua Baull, both displayed obvious signs of impairment according to police. Troopers discovered a handgun in the vehicle with a damaged serial number but were able to determine that it was reported stolen by the Georgetown Police Department in February.
Baull had a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and was transported with Briscoe to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, they were taken to Troop 7. DSP says they were both arrested for the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
Briscoe was also charged with vehicular assault second degree, driving under the influence of alcohol, and numerous traffic violations. Both were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution. Briscoe is being held with a $56,750 cash bond and Baull is being held with a $57,500 cash bond.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Route 24 was closed for nearly five hours Monday night while the crash was investigated.
This incident remains active and investigation is ongoing. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper First Class Falk by calling (302) 703-3321. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.