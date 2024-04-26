HARTLY, DE — Delaware State Police arrested 35-year-old Dennis Piasio of Smyrna, Delaware, for aggravated menacing and other charges.
On April 25, 2024, around 12:16 p.m. troopers were called out to Arthursville Road near Main Street in Hartly. When troopers arrived, they learned that two men were driving northbound on Arthursville Road, leaving a construction site. A blue car driven by Piasio was driving the wrong way in the northbound lane and stopped in front of the vehicle. Piasio, who the two men know, got out and opened the victims’ driver-side door. He pushed the driver against the seat, grabbed the passenger, and pointed a gun at him. The driver was able to push Piasio away from the vehicle and leave the area. The victims were not hurt.
Piasio turned himself in at Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released after posting a $74,000 secured bond:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts
- Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts