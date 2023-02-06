The crash took place just north of Diamond Farm Road on Harbeson Road. Courtesy Delaware State Police.

MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the victim in a Milton crash that occurred Saturday on Harbeson Road. In the crash, police say a car went off the road and hit a stop sign before overturning and hitting a house. The car came to a stop after crashing through the walls of the garage and resting upright on top of a parked car.

Police say the victim is the 20-year-old driver, Charles Maxwell of Milton. Maxwell was taken to an area hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead.